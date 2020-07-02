Thrings continues recruitment drive with two senior appointments

Swindon-headquartered law firm Thrings has appointed two senior associates - succession and tax expert Gavin Smith and commercial property specialist Natalie Day – to advise the firm’s fast-growing portfolio of land development and private wealth clients.

Gavin, who joins Thrings’ Bath office, advises on all aspects of private client law, including succession and estate planning, tax, trusts and lasting powers of attorney.

He is also experienced in preparing sophisticated wills for clients with assets that qualify for agricultural property relief and business relief, and advising on the merits of family investment companies (FICs).

Formerly of Charles Russell Speechlys in Cheltenham – where he worked for nearly four years as an associate – Gavin is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), the international professional body for advisers who specialise in inheritance and succession planning.

He said: “I am tremendously excited to be joining the firm’s thriving private client team. Now, more than ever, clients require trusted advisers to guide them through testing times, and I am looking forward to applying my knowledge and experience and working closely with individuals, families and business owners to offer legal advice tailored to their personal circumstances.”

Natalie arrives at Thrings’ Bristol office from the city office of national law firm Bevan Brittan, where she spent nearly 13 years as a solicitor and then associate.

She acts for clients on all areas of commercial property and development work, with a particular focus on the acquisition of development sites for private developers and registered providers.

Over the past 14 years she has acquired extensive experience of working with complex schemes and multiple parties, dealing with site-specific elements such as easements, cross rights and highway issues, integrated planning and construction elements, and the onward sale of individual and multi-unit sites.

Natalie said: “I am very pleased to be joining Thrings and becoming a key member of such a strong development team.

“I am also excited to have the opportunity to combine my experience and passion for problem-solving, both for private developers and registered providers, with the knowledge and skills that already exists within the team to provide the best service for new and existing clients.”

Natalie and Gavin will work closely with their respective colleagues in Thrings’ specialist development of land and private wealth teams across the firm’s five main offices in Bristol, Bath, London, Swindon and Romsey.

The appointments follow those of family law specialist Kathryn Bew and Jermaine Smith, an expert in estate and trust administration matters, wills and succession, tax planning and powers of attorney, who joined Thrings’ fast-growing private wealth team in May.

Thrings managing partner Simon Holdsworth, pictured, said the firm had a proud history of attracting industry-leading lawyers who consistently demonstrated an ability to understand and act in their clients’ very best interests.

“Working closely with their commercial property and private wealth colleagues across the firm, Natalie and Gavin are well placed to make a significant contribution to two teams whose focus remains firmly on providing specialist legal advice and developing long-term relationships with clients,” he added.