Finance hub launched to connect borrowers, lenders and investors – without the hard sell or jargon

An online service promising impartial financial advice for Swindon firms on funding options has been launched by Business West, the region’s largest business organisation.

According to Business West, which runs the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, its Finance Hub will be free from confusing jargon or any hard sell, enabling businesses to decide what sort of finance options work best for them even before they consult an investor or a lender.

It has been launched at a time when businesses are faced with an increasingly complex lending landscape and with their finances pushed to breaking point as a result of coronavirus lockdown.

It will provide impartial and unbiased information and signposting, laying out in a straightforward and easy-to-understand way the various funding options available and how to access them.

It will be helmed by Business West access to finance specialist Ed Tellwright, who works alongside innovative companies to help them secure the finance they need to fund expansion.

He said: “From crowdfunding and venture capital to the range of new government finance options available due to Covid-19, the marketplace for business finance is complex and confusing.

“Choosing the right financial option when considering a new venture, acquiring stock or a capital investment can be complicated, and many businesses often end up with the wrong financial solution which is not entirely right for them in the short, medium or long term.

“Responding to this need, we have launched the Business West Finance Hub to help guide businesses and point them in the right direction, by answering key questions regarding finance options, eligibility for schemes and applications, as well as providing detailed information on how to access less mainstream forms of finance such as peer to peer lending.

“The Business West Finance Hub provides honest and impartial business advice minus the confusing jargon or hard sell.

“With many businesses’ finances now on a knife-edge due to Covid-19, a resource like this from a trusted source such as Business West is needed now more than ever.”

To access the Business West Finance Hub and learn what finance options are available, visit https://www.businesswest.co.uk/finance-hub