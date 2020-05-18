Expert advice – and chance to network virtually – in Business West’s latest recovery initiative

Business West, the region’s largest business organisation, is launching a series of expert webinars and virtual networking events to help small firms bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The webinars will address key practical issues and challenges facing firms as lockdown measures are eased while the online networking sessions will enable the West of England’s business community to connect, collaborate and share business opportunities as the economy transitions to life after Covid-19.

Business West, which runs chambers of commerce across the region as well as the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, has already set up the Trading Through Coronavirus hub, which is constantly being updated with answers to frequently-asked questions and the latest information and guidance for businesses.

It has been accessed by more than 60,000 businesses since launching in mid-March.

But as the economy teeters on the edge of recession even while the lockdown eases, Business West is drawing on the in-house expertise of its award-winning business advisors and network of member businesses from the professional services sector and beyond to equip small firms in particular for the challenges ahead.

The series of webinars, which start today, Tuesday May 19, are aimed at meeting the demand of businesses for a one-stop shop of trusted coronavirus-related advice and guidance.

The series will continue throughout this month. Meanwhile, Business West’s ‘Zoom around the Room’ networking sessions to launch this Friday.

Key dates and times are:

Business West managing director Phil Smith, pictured, said: “Building on the overwhelming success of our Trading Through Coronavirus hub, we have launched this series of webinars and networking events to continue to deliver the trusted, expert advice and guidance that we are known for via a more dynamic and interactive medium.

“I am delighted that we are able to bring to bear the expertise of our membership to bring first class advice and guidance to these webinars

“In turn, this will enable us to respond to the coronavirus crisis with even greater agility and to continue to meet the growing demand for expert business advice, information and guidance regarding the coronavirus pandemic from a single, and most importantly, trusted source.

“Moreover, I’m delighted that we have been able to take our sell out chamber networking breakfast networking events online for the very first time. Business owners tell us that they value the role Business West plays in helping them to make smart connections, which is why we have created virtual breakout rooms to try and recreate the unique networking opportunities of our face to face events in cyber space.”

Business West represents more than 21,000 businesses across the South West including through its network of chambers of commerce in Bristol, Bath, South Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

It is also one of the largest of the British Chambers of Commerce’s powerful network of 52 accredited chambers.