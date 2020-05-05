Business West says post-Brexit US trade links must help firms overcome impact of Covid-19

Strong trade links with the US could help the West of England’s small firms recover from the impact of coronavirus, the region’s leading business group has suggested.

Business West, which runs the Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative, welcomed the start of formal post-Brexit talks between the UK and US on a future free trade agreement and said it would work with the government to make sure the region’s firms benefited.

Managing director Phil Smith said: “While most businesses will be focusing on the immediate challenge posed by coronavirus, strong trading arrangements with both the European Union and USA will support recovery and future growth.

“The government has set a high ambition for UK-US talks, and it will be particularly important to get the details right over the coming months to ensure that any prospective agreement delivers tangible benefits to businesses and communities in the South West England across the UK.”

He said companies would welcome the focus on helping more UK small and medium-sized businesses grow their trade with partners in the US, and on finding ways to move goods, people and data across borders between the two countries more smoothly.

“We will be working constructively with the government to ensure the needs of the South West business community is considered in negotiations with the USA and with other key trading partners,” he added.