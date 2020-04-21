Dealmaker joins YFM to focus on South West as it targets region’s growing businesses

Private equity provider YFM has appointed David Wrench as an investment director with a particular focus on the South West market.

David, pictured, has joined the team to invest in growth capital and buyout opportunities. His appointment follows the recent raising of a new £80m YFM buyout fund.

David previously worked for accountancy firm BDO, where he was managing director in its Reading office focusing on advising growing businesses in the UK lower mid-market.

He led various transactions while there, including the buyout of economic research consultancy Capital Economics, raising growth capital for cyber security firm Assuria and the sale of online security business SecurEnvoy.

YFM partner Jamie Roberts said: “We know David from working with BDO on previous transactions and we are confident that with his hands on, supportive and collegiate approach to businesses, he’d be a great fit for the growing investment team at YFM.

“Having recently closed the fundraising on our new fund, and with significant cash on the balance sheet of our VCTs for growth capital investments, we are keen to continue to increase our capacity to invest in, and support, growing businesses in the UK.

“David will lead our focus on working with strong regional SME businesses in the South West in particular.”

David has been an active corporate finance adviser in the Thames Valley and South West for more than 10 years, having previously worked with Grant Thornton. In 2018 he was recognised as the Thames Valley Young Dealmaker of the Year.

David said: “Having known YFM for a long time, I was aware of their impressive track record helping boards grow businesses, and their continued focus on regional investing across the South.

“I am excited to join a team that has a reputation within its portfolio of being a trusted and supportive business partner rather than simply an investor.

“With the recent successful close of a new £80m buyout fund, it’s a very good time to join YFM as they continue to explore opportunities to invest in growing businesses nationwide.”

YFM typically invests between £3m and £10m per transaction into businesses with strong growth potential located across the UK regions through YFM’s network of offices in London, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.