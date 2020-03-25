Major distribution hub under way as online shopping boom continues to drives demand

One of the biggest distribution parks on the M4 corridor is taking shape as demand for large units shows no sign of easing.

Steelworks for the first speculative unit on the St Modwen Park at junction 17 near Chippenham have recently gone up, pictured – although construction work has now ceased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 106,200 sq ft unit forms part of the first phase of the development on the 78.2-acre site. It was expected to be ready for occupation by this September.

National property developer St Modwen bought the scheme, formerly known as Chippenham Gateway, in 2016 from a group of private landowners.

The site between junction 17 of the M4 and the A350 dual carriageway Chippenham link road had been regarded as prime development land for decades because of its strategic location.

It is 17 miles from Swindon and 25 miles from Bristol, making it a viable alternative to similar schemes such as Synergy Park in Swindon and a number of major developments at Avonmouth, near Bristol.

These have become magnets for a new generation of super-size distribution centres for the likes of Amazon, Ocado and DHL over recent years as well as hubs for smaller logistics buildings.

Agents see no let up in demand for well-located fulfilment centres linked to the ever-growing rise in online retailing.

St Modwen Park received planning permission two years later for a total of 1m sq ft of distribution and industrial space in a number of units.

Along with the 106,200 sq ft speculative unit now under construction, the agents for the scheme are now marketing it as a development of five ‘build-to-suit’ units ranging in size from 100,000 sq ft to 800,000 sq ft, pictured.

St Modwen industrial & logistics development director Peter Davies said: “The first phase of development at St Modwen Park Chippenham is an exciting start to this key strategically located logistics employment site, which already has a significant amount of interest due to its excellent location and high-quality speculative build programme.”

Construction work on the first unit is being carried out by Northampton-based Winvic. Once completed, the site is expected to create around 1,300 jobs.

The joint agents for the site are Alder King, JLL and DTRE.