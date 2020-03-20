Coronavirus update: easyJet to cancel most flights as airports move towards shutdown

March 20, 2020
EasyJet, the largest operator at Bristol Airport, today said it will ground the majority of its aircraft fleet from Tuesday.

It will conclude rescue flights to repatriate customers by Monday and will, at most, continue to run “a minimal schedule” of essential, mainly domestic routes. 

The airline urged customers who do not intend to travel to rebook now to match any remaining flights to demand.

EasyJet has 17 aircraft based at Bristol serving 72 destinations – more than half the airport’s total.

Bristol Airport’s international departures have already been massively disrupted over recent days through cancelations by Ryanair and other airlines.

 

