Coronavirus update: Chancellor announces emergency measures to support businesses

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an emergency £330bn package to support businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Sunak, pictured, said the move was equivalent to 15% of the UK’s GDP and added that if demand was greater than the initial £330bn he would go further and provide as much capacity as required.

Measures include:

Any business that needs access to cash will be able to access a government-backed loan, on attractive terms.

An extension of the new Business Interruption Loan Scheme announced in last week’s Budget to provide loans of up to £5m – instead of £1.2m – with

no interest due for the first six months.

On top of the year-long business rates ‘holiday’ for firms in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors with rateable values of less than £51,000m – also announced in the Budget – these businesses can also receive an additional cash grant of up to £25,000.

The business rates holiday will be extended to all businesses in those sectors, irrespective of rateable value.

Increase in grants announced in the Budget for 700,000 of the country’s smallest businesses from £3,000 to £10,000 to support cashflow.

Mr Sunak said further measures to help businesses and individuals would be announced in the next few days.