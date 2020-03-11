Spring Budget 2020: Key economic points so far . . .

Key points from the 2020 Budget so far . . .

Growth forecasts updated to 1.4% for 2020 and 1.6% for 2021

Planned rise in alcohol duties cancelled

Fuel duty frozen

Government to abolish business rates for small shops this year

levy on electricity frozen and increased on gas

Tax on plastic packaging to be paid by manufacturers

£1bn package of 'green' measures, Chancellor claims

Biggest increase ever in research and development funding

£27bn investment in new roads and upgrades of existing roads

£5bn to increase roll out of broadband, meaning 95% of population will have access to 4G

£500m to support the rollout of new rapid charging hubs for electric cars

£300m to tackle nitrogen dioxide emissions in towns and cities

£800m for carbon capture and storage by 2030, creating up to 6,000 jobs

VAT scrapped on digital books and newspapers

"This is the Budget of a government that gets things done", says Chancellor