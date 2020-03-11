Spring Budget 2020: Chancellor pledges total package worth £30bn to tackle coronavirus

Key points from Chancell or Rishi Sunak’s first Budget . .

Chancellor started speaking at 12:35pm

He says public services are well prepared to tackle coronavirus

There is likely to be a "significant" impact on the UK economy but it will return to normal

There will be a funding "bridge" for business to help them cope

Government's response will be 'temporary, timely and targeted'

NHS will receive "whatever extra resources" it needs

For businesses with fewer than 250 employees 14 days sick pay will be refunded by the Government in full.

Launch of new coronavirus fund for SMEs

Business rates scrapped for many retailers, bars and restaurants. Nearly half of all business premises will not pay business rates, says Chancellor

£3,000 cash grant available to 700,000 of UK's smallest businesses