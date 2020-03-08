Time running out to challenge for awards that champion excellence in the region’s boardrooms

With less than a month to go until nominations close, Bristol directors are being urged to enter one of the South West’s top award schemes recognising excellence and enterprise.

The Institute of Directors’ (IoD) South West Director of the Year Awards 2020 aim to champion the region’s outstanding leaders and entrepreneurs.

The awards, which also focus UK-wide attention on success in the South West, are open to anyone working at director level in any type of business or organisation – they do not have to be an IoD member.

Categories are Start-Up, Family Business, Large Business (£50m plus), Public Sector, Not for Profit/Third Sector, Innovation and Corporate Responsibility and Young Director, along with the Chair’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice. The entry deadline is March 30.

The awards ceremony takes place on the June 11 at Bristol’s upmarket co-working centre Origin Workspace and are sponsored by Bristol Airport, national accountancy firm Smith & Williamson and the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol).

Swindon Business News and its sister titles Bath Business News and Bristol Business News are again media partner for the awards.

IoD South West chairman Muir Macdonald, said: “In uncertain and complex times directors with the edge lead with clarity, ambition and good governance.

“These awards celebrate and showcase directors in the region who have demonstrated they are able to adapt, seize opportunities and strive in a world that seems to spring a new surprise at every turn.”

Last year winners included Charmaine Vincent, founder and CEO of Bristol-based public and third sector recruitment experts Baltimore Consulting, who went on to be crowned the national SME Director of the Year, and James Freeman, managing director of First Bus West of England, who was highly commended in the Large Business category nationally.

Charmaine said: “Winning such a prestigious award at both a regional and national level has had such a huge impact for me and my business.

“The PR and positive noise in the marketplace have meant that our profile and success story has been spread far and wide.

“It’s also been a contributing factor to winning business with new clients and has certainly boosted my profile as a female entrepreneur and business owner in the South West.

“My advice to any business owner out there that is considering applying next year, is back yourself and your business 100%. Tell others around you what separates you from your competitors. If you believe you’re a worthy winner and have the story to back it up, the chances are, they will too.”

This year for the first time winners of each category will receive a year's complimentary IoD membership, courtesy of the category sponsors.

South West winners are eligible to go forward to the UK Director Awards in London in the autumn.

For an entry form and more details visit http://www.iodawards.com/southwest