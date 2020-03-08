Korea opportunities knock for Bristol’s advanced manufacturing businesses

Bristol’s innovative manufacturing firms are being invited to take part in a trade mission to South Korea to explore collaborating with some of the country’s most pioneering businesses.

Part of the government’s Global Business Innovation Programme, the mission will bring together small cohorts of innovative UK small and medium-sized businesses looking to grow and scale globally.

Firms taking part will benefit from a structured programme of support consisting of a preparation phase in the UK followed by a five-day programme of activities in South Korea including participation at 2020 Eureka Korea Day with the aim of initiating and building research, technology and innovation partnerships and developing project ideas.

Delegates will also benefit from a post-visit exploitation workshop and one-to-one bespoke follow-up support with an Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) adviser to help build relationships with South Korean and international partners and exploit international funding opportunities.

The mission is specifically for firms in the advanced manufacturing and advanced materials sectors. Up to 30 innovative SMEs will be selected by EEN.

South Korea has been chosen for the mission as it is ranked number one on the Bloomberg Global Innovation Index 2019 and is the 11th largest global economy.

It is home to global brands such as Hyundai, LG and Samsung and is known as a manufacturing powerhouse with exceptional technological ability and production capacity.

The closing date for applications is March 15 and the pre-visit briefing takes place on April 22 and 23, with the visit itself between May 23 – 30. The post-visit exploitation workshop is on July 2.

EEN and Innovate UK will organise and fund flights, hotels and in-country logistics for selected participants. These companies will pay a £500 commitment fee which will be refunded on completion of the programme.

For more information contact programme lead Louise Hooker at louise.hooker@businesswest.co.uk