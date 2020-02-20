New Women in Property South West chairman vows to promote greater workplace diversity

JLL associate Rachael Sherratt is to be the next South West chairman of Women in Property, the national property and construction industry lobbying and networking organisation.

Rachael, pictured, who starts in the role on March 1, has served on the group’s regional committee for four years.

She is now looking forward to taking over the reins of the busy regional branch, which has nearly 300 members and each year hosts more than 100 events and initiatives.

An associate in the Bristol-based project management team of real estate consultancy JLL, Rachael manages the delivery of a number of high-profile office, build-to-rent and regeneration schemes in the South West, including the successful Finzels Reach development for Cubex Land in Bristol city centre.

At Women in Property, she replaces Ros Trotman, an expert in planning matters in the Bristol office of regional law firm Thrings.

In her year in office Rachael will help grow the work Women in Property has been doing across the country, addressing workplace issues, including flexible working patterns, mentoring women at all stages in their career, and promoting the business benefits of greater diversity within the workplace.

She said: “This year, we want to build on our profile, working alongside other organisations to highlight the benefits of diversity to the wider industry.

“Women in Property provides our members with a voice and the power to influence change and I will be working to ensure we utilise that voice wherever possible. We want to champion those role models amongst us, as well as raising the profile of property as a great career option for the next generation, which we see as key to managing the projected skills shortage in the industry.”

The branch already has a number of initiatives planned for the year, including its regional student awards programme, further mentoring training and boardroom introduction courses.

“As well as our own events in the pipeline we will also be working in the wider community to help businesses make cultural change,” added Rachael.

“We want to encourage everyone to work together to achieve a better industry for all.”

JLL lead director for the South West, Simon Peacock, said Rachael’s vision was very aligned to JLL’s wider values of diversity and inclusion.

“We wish her every success for the coming year and look forward to supporting these initiatives,” he added.

Rachael will hold the role of South West branch chairman until February 28 next year.