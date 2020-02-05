Chance to learn about trade opportunities in growing Latin American and Caribbean markets

South West firms looking to explore export opportunities in Latin America and the Caribbean will be able to find out about support from the Department for International Trade (DIT) at an event next month.

The DIT’s national LatAC Roadshow arrives in the region on March 12 when experts will provide insights into the vibrant and dynamic markets of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and the Caribbean among others.

Latin America and the Caribbean together are the equivalent of the world’s third largest economy after China and the US, offering vast potential for UK businesses across sectors such as food and drink, advanced engineering and energy.

The region is home to more than 650m people, with many demanding innovative and high-quality products and services which British exporters can capitalise on.

Latest figures show that the UK’s annual exports to Latin America and the Caribbean are worth £17.4bn.

The South West LatAC event takes place at Leigh Court, near Bristol. HM Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean Joanna Crellin will lead the event alongside senior trade experts from DIT, who will help businesses gain specific market insights and identify potential partners in the region.

Joanna said the region was “bursting” with opportunities for UK businesses to explore.

“Over the past decade the UK has doubled its exports to several countries in the region, showing a strong demand for high-quality British products and services.

“The LatAC roadshow presents a valuable opportunity for UK businesses looking to capitalise on this growing market. I am excited to meet businesses during the roadshow and showcase exactly what this region has to offer.”

DIT South West head of trade Paul Shand added: “I am delighted to see British businesses, especially those in Bristol and the South West of England, benefit from access to the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

“With many sectors in the UK experiencing an increase in trade; the best is yet to come.

“In conjunction with DIT’s highly skilled network of International Trade Advisers, businesses across the region are already seeing growth in these markets.

“I would encourage companies from across the South West looking to capitalise on exporting opportunities to sign up to attend the Latin American and Caribbean roadshow. This will give them a deeper insight into how their business and services can benefit from growing international demand.”

The LatAC roadshow is visiting a number of locations across the UK including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Belfast as well as Bristol.

Businesses must register to attend before February 24 via: https://www.events.great.gov.uk/ehome/index.php?eventid=200198899&