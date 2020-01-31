FSB appoints creative agency boss as youngest regional chair

Creative agency director Lee Nathan has been chosen as the new South West chairman of the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses).

The 35-year-old, who moved from Devon to Bristol last year, has become the youngest FSB regional chair in the country.

Lee, pictured, who has worked at Bristol and Plymouth-based Studiovine for nearly eight years, replaces Roger Tarrant from Cornwall in the role. Roger has become the FSB national councillor for the South West.

Lee, previously the youngest person to hold a senior FSB member position in Devon, said in his new role he would ensure the needs of small businesses across the region remain firmly on the radar of the powers that be.

“I’m delighted to have been appointed to this key role and I hope the fact that I am in my 30s sends a positive and clear sign that the FSB is a forward-thinking organisation determined to do everything to help and support our members whatever their background or business.

“I look forward to working with our excellent South West regional team and our local members throughout this area to ensure we stay at the heart of the local debate and at the forefront of business policy decision-making.”

The FSB is Britain’s biggest business representation group. Its South West region, which stretches from Cornwall to Gloucestershire – including Wiltshire – has around 20,000 members.

Lee, who will face re-election next year, will work alongside a number of elected FSB area leads throughout the wider region to deal with local issues, support event activity and be part of wider FSB policy discussions throughout the UK.

Studiovine specialises in digital web experience, creative design and brand strategy for clients including the National Trust, car dealers Ocean Group and Plymouth Raiders basketball team.