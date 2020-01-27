Regional trade association role for insolvency and restructuring lawyer

Insolvency and restructuring lawyer Philip Winterborne has been appointed the South West and Wales chair of R3, the recovery trade body.

Philip, pictured, an insolvency and turnaround partner at Bristol-based Temple Bright solicitors, was formally appointed to the role at R3 South West and Wales’s AGM.

He takes the reins from previous chair Louise Durkan, a partner at Quantuma, the business advisory firm.

Philip has extensive experience in insolvency litigation, including wrongful trading, misfeasance actions and antecedent transaction litigation, as well as in providing restructuring, refinancing and turnaround advice to directors.

He said: “I’m delighted to take up the role of chair of R3 in the South West and Wales, representing the restructuring, turnaround and insolvency profession, a vital part of the economy.

“Our profession rescues businesses and jobs, and creates the confidence that underpins trading and lending, by returning money fairly to creditors after insolvencies. The profession also investigates and disrupts fraud and helps indebted individuals get back on their feet.”

He said now was a pivotal time for R3, for the profession and for the economy overall.

“There’s undoubtedly yet more change to come on many fronts, from Brexit to the unstoppable onward march of technology, and I look forward to helping the people and companies of the South West and Wales meet changes head-on, and evolve to meet the challenges of the future,” he added.

“Members of R3 have helped thousands of business and individuals obtain financial help, with the assurance that comes from using a professional who is qualified, regulated and approachable, and as the voice of the profession in the South West and Wales, R3 will continue to raise our profession’s profile within the business community and the wider public.”

R3 president Duncan Swift said: “Philip’s extensive experience in the profession, coupled with his long-standing support for the committee and in-depth knowledge of the region and the demands placed on its insolvency and restructuring professionals, will be invaluable to us as we continue to support the profession in the South West and Wales.

“I and the wider R3 team look forward to working with Philip and the committee to develop and deliver the events, networking opportunities and membership activities that R3 in the South West and Wales is known for.”

Looking ahead to the next three years, Philip said R3 in the South West and Wales would continue to facilitate technical meetings, briefings, guides and courses for members, promote discussion and best practice, including highlighting the latest rules and regulations, and emphasise the value of the insolvency and restructuring profession to the region and its people, businesses, and economy.

Charlotte May, associate director and head of key strategic partnerships in the Bristol office of national insolvency and recovery specialist Manolete Partners, was appointed regional vice chair.

Charlotte, pictured, has worked at major law firms in Bristol for more than 12 years and now supports the insolvency sector in a specialist insolvency litigation finance role.

Temple Bright was launched by three partners in Bristol in 2010, initially advising entrepreneurs and SMEs in the South West. It now has 70 partners across its two offices handling a full range of commercial practice areas and a client list extending to listed companies, public sector bodies, schools and charities alongside a continuing large SME base.

R3 stands for ‘Rescue, Recovery, and Renewal’. The organisation is also known as the Association of Business Recovery Professionals.