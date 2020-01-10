Range of blue-chip partners line up to support MEET South West 2020

MEET South West 2020, the region’s only trade show dedicated to the events industry, has announced its full list of its sponsors and partners.

Ranging from media outlets to specialist technology firms and from destination marketing organisations to signage manufacturers, the roster reads like a who’s who of the sector’s key businesses.

Organisers of MEET South West 2020, which takes place on Friday January 31 at the Mercure Bristol Grand, promise it will be bigger and better than last year’s inaugural event when more than 350 event professionals heard expert speakers provide practical insight to support them in delivering better events.

Some 80 of the region’s leading event industry businesses will be showcased with more than 10 hours of tailored educational content to help organisers deliver more engaging events.

MEET South West organisers said partners and sponsors could make a real difference to the success or failure of an event – and theirs was no different.

New to the MEET South West family is one of the biggest event-specific publications and the official information hub for the UK’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events industry. Conference News has come on board as its industry media partner and its editor Martin Fullard will be taking to the stage to share his predictions for events in 2020.

Swindon Business News and its sister titles Bristol Business News and Bath Business News continue as MEET South West’s media partner to support and promote the event to its influential readership.

Helping meet its sustainability goals, EventsCase is providing the event app solution – meaning there will be no more paper show-guide. Visitors will be able to find everything they need to have a fun and informative day at the show without printing a thing.

Eventreference is already up and running supporting MEET South West’s registration platform and will be there on the day showcasing its print-on-demand badge tech to reduce waste.

Completing the event tech portfolio, experts Glisser will provide speakers with the opportunity to use their technology to reach their audience directly. CEO Mike Piddock, pictured, will also impart his expertise on the event tech to look out for this year.

Bringing the MICE community together across the region, MEET South West is working closely with partners Meet Bristol, Visit Bath and VisitWiltshire, along with the Event Organisers Network. This collaboration enables the widest possible reach to keep event planners informed and support them in delivering world-class events.

Bringing visitors to the region, GWR helps travellers on their network save money using its special GWR conference rates. MEET South West attendees can take advantage when travelling to Bristol Temple Meads. And for those attendees travelling from further afield Bristol Airport is dedicated to ensuring travel in and out is smooth, easy and fast.

Evans AV and Staging is supporting the event’s brand presence by managing the AV and staging requirements. Based in Bristol and working around the globe, Evans has more than 30 years’ experience. Helping visitors find their way around will be Colour Studios specially produced and fully recyclable display and signage solutions. Colour Studios is also working with exhibitors to boost their branding.

Trevor George Entertainment will again curate a variety of acts to perform on the Expo Stage throughout the day to show how they can easily incorporate the wow factor into events.

Capturing all the action and filming vox pops again will be Floating Harbour Films while widely respected regional event photographer Jon Craig will make sure every moment is snapped.

MEET South West is produced by a trio of West of England event professionals – Franco de la Croix-Vaubois, founder of the Event Organisers Network and managing director of Frog Events, Thomas Heiser, managing director of Focal Point Event Management, and corporate events manager Paola Davis.

For further information and to register visit MEET South West 2020, contact the team at hello@meetsouthwest.co.uk or call 07733 266 021