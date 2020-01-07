Investment director appointment boost for LDC’s regional office

Mid-market private equity investor LDC has further strengthened its South West & Wales team with the appointment of Oliver Schofield as an investment director.

Oliver joins the office in Bristol from Goldman Sachs in London, where he was part of its leveraged finance team, supporting clients across the TMT (technology, media and telecoms) and industrials sectors.

Prior to that Oliver, who has wide-ranging experience in financing private equity buyouts and corporate transactions across Europe, worked at RBC Capital Markets in London.

In his new role at LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, Oliver will be responsible for identifying potential investment opportunities, leading transactions and supporting the management teams of its portfolio businesses as they pursue their growth ambitions.

His appointment follows a successful period for LDC in the South West & Wales. In the past 12 months, the team has backed Bristol-based independent television production company Plimsoll Productions in a deal valued at £80m and Welsh outdoor adventure business Zip World in a deal valued at £45m.

The team has also supported the continued growth of Cheltenham-based heating solutions business ADEY, which recently ranked in the 2019 Sunday Times International Track 200 for being among Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing overseas sales.

Head of LDC in the South West & Wales Dewi Hughes said: “We are very pleased to welcome Oliver to the team. He brings fresh expertise and experience and will be a valuable addition to LDC and the management teams we support.

“Oliver’s enthusiasm and dedication fit perfectly with our commitment to supporting mid-market businesses across the South West & Wales realise their growth ambitions. We aim to continue to recruit as a result of the many opportunities that we see in our region.”

Oliver Schofield added: “LDC fully deserves its reputation as the leading mid-market private equity firm across the South West & Wales. I am delighted to be joining the team to continue to build on its success and, having grown up in Bath, am looking forward to helping business leaders across my home region.”

To date, LDC’s South West & Wales team has invested more than £225m to support the growth of businesses in the region.

Pictured: Oliver Schofield, right, with head of LDC in the South West & Wales Dewi Hughes

