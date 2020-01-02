Corporate tax expert appointed chair for its South region by KPMG

International accountancy group KPMG has promoted Andrew Morgan to chair of its South region, a role that gives him responsibility for strategy in an area that covers Swindon and includes its offices in Bristol, Reading, Southampton, Plymouth and Cardiff.

Andrew, pictured, succeeds Karen Witton, who has stepped down after four years to focus on a global role for the firm’s tax function.

Andrew has more than 30 years’ experience working across the firm’s operations in the region, leading relationships with a range of corporates from UK PLCs, large overseas-owned multinationals and privately owned businesses.

Specialising in tax, he advises clients in areas such as transfer pricing and corporate restructuring and has significant experience of settling major investigations with HMRC.

He has been with KPMG for the duration of his career since joining in 1988 and will continue his role as senior partner for Reading – a position he has held since 2012.

Andrew said: “I’m absolutely delighted to take on the role as the firm’s chair for the South region. The South is an incredibly exciting and dynamic economy to operate in and KPMG continues to show strong growth in the region.

“One of the challenges we face, along with all regions outside London, is the need to bring the government’s industrial strategy to life. But with the right support, business leaders across the region have both the knowledge and the resolve to do so. My focus is to ensure that our clients have access to the right solutions at the right time from all of KPMG’s specialists.”