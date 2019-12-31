Swindon Business News travel: Last-minute ski deals, Eddie the Eagle and a cool way of learning ice climbing

The ski season has started with some impressive snowfalls across Europe and there are some great deals around to make the most of them. Swindon Business News travel editor Anne Gorringe looks at what’s on offer along with the opportunities to start the New Year learning a new winter sport – from ice climbing to snowshoeing.

Ice climbing (and yoga) in Switzerland

Before we get to the ski deals, if you fancy a weekend away gazing at snow-covered slopes while your partner skis, you might be tempted by a luxury trip to the Swiss resort of Pontresina. There you can try everything from a hard-core ice climbing experience to a relaxing yoga break. From January 24 The Grand Hotel Kronenhof is offering three-night Yoga Summit packages -including an early morning silent hike in the forest – from around £1,145 per person (based two people sharing a double room). The hotel, near the border with Italy, can also arrange anything from snowshoeing in the forest to ice climbing in the nearby gorge, which is transformed with mighty ice walls during the winter. Pontresina Mountaineering School provides equipment and instruction for this high-activity sport. Details from reservations@kronenhof.com or visit www.kronenhof.com

Or ski with Eddie the Eagle in France

SkiWeekends is hosting Winter Olympics ski jumping legend Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards in January.

Pictured: The Grand Hotel Kronenhof in Pontresina

Guests get the chance to ski with him during the day then watch the movie of his life after an evening meal in the chalet. He’ll be at Chalet Violetta in Avoriaz, in the Alps close to the Swiss border, between January 9-13. Prices are from £615 per person, including four nights on a chalet-board basis (half-board, three nights with dinner and afternoon tea) plus return flights from the UK, airport transfers and skiing with Eddie. For every booking £25 per person will be donated to the charity Ski 4 Cancer. For more details phone SkiWeekends on 023 8098 1533 or visit skiweekends.com.

Seven-nights skiing in Austria, direct from Bristol

For ski enthusiasts looking for a great deal, check out this trip flying from Bristol Airport with Inghams for a seven-night ski holiday in Niederau in the Austrian Tirol. Departing on January 18, this has a last-minute price of £567, which includes a half-board stay at the three-star Hotel Harfenwirt, Niederau, Austria, in the Ski Juwel area. The price, based on two sharing, saves £260 per person and includes return flights from Bristol to Innsbruck plus airport transfers. To book call 01483 938 047 or visit www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays

A week skiing in Söll, Austria

If you’re happy to travel to London to catch your flight, Crystal Ski Holidays offers a week’s bed and breakfast from January 18 at the two-star Pension Maximilian in the Tirol resort of Söll from £414 per person when booked online (based on two sharing). The deal includes flights from Gatwick to Innsbruck plus transfers. Crystal has other ski holidays available with direct flights from major regional airports. Tel: 020 8610 3123 or visit www.crystalski.co.uk

Ice climbing – a tough challenge

Head for Les Arcs, France

Another Inghams holiday, and also flying direct from Bristol, is this seven-night ski trip on a full-board basis at the 3-star Hotel Mélèzes, Les Arcs, which costs from £618 per person based on two sharing (a saving of £420 per person). Les Arcs is in the Paradiski area, said to be the second biggest linked ski area in the world, while the hotel restaurant has views of Mont Blanc. This offer includes return flights from Bristol to Geneva and airport transfers. The package is valid for travel departing January 19. Call 01483 938047 or visit www.inghams.co.uk/ski-holidays

Four-night trip to Meribel

Tailor-made holiday specialist Flexiski is offering a four-night trip to Chalet Hotel Les Grangettes in Meribel, France, from January 29 with regional flights and shared transfers available from £480 per person. For more details visit https://www.flexiski.com/destinations/france/meribel/chalet-hotel-les-grangettes

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

Another Crystal Ski Holidays deal offers a week’s bed and breakfast at the three-star Pension Livada in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, from £426 per person when booked online (based on two adults). Again, this trip starts in London with inclusive flights from Gatwick to Salzburg and transfers (the price given here is for departure on January 18). Call 0208 610 3123 for details of this or other trips from regional airports, or visit www.crystalski.co.uk

Morzine’s new eco package

Here’s something different. Eco-friendly ski-travellers get 10% off this special package through AliKats Mountain Holidays for a stay in their catered chalets in the French resort of Morzine. The aim is for skiers and snowboarders to make the most of the mountains with the least amount of environmental impact. The EcoPackage offers the discount on the total cost of a catered chalet, a free transfer from Geneva or Cluses train stations (guests must have travelled to the destination by train to qualify). There’s a meat-free menu and discounts on non-ski activities, including snow-shoeing and split-boarding are available. The chalet is plastic-free with a new electric car for guests (and bamboo toothbrushes). A week’s stay at Chalet Debussy for eight guests in January on the EcoPackage costs from £852 each (£6,810 total). The price includes five night’s catering and transfers – with vintage champagne on arrival. Additional costs will include the train fare there and a six-day lift pass for the Portes du Soleil ski area costing from €285/£260 per adult. For details call AliKats Mountain Holidays on 0203 514 6012 or visit www.alikats.eu

Book your place at the World Cup Races

There’s still time to book a week’s ski trip to Kitzbühel in the Austrian Tirol to coincide with the Hahnenkamm World Cup Races. The 80th edition of the events take place from January 20 on the renowned Streif run, filled with blind drops, and daredevil jumps. An international roster of top athletes will compete in the ski racing, where the legendary Mousetrap jump launches racers 80m through the air. A seven-night stay in a double room at the four-star Bichl Alm Hotel with breakfast costs from £996 per person (based on two people sharing). Return flights and transfers are extra. Contact the hotel on +43 535 671888 or visit www.bichlalm.at. For more information on Kitzbühel go to www.kitzbuehel.com