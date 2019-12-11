Strength of South West market prompts property investment company to open regional office

Commercial property and investment company LCP has opened a South West office as it looks to continue to grow across the region.

The office in Bristol will be led by Adam Martin, pictured, who joins LCP as an associate director from Knight Frank, where he was head of South West Lease Advisory and worked with LCP as a consultant for the past four years.

LCP is one of the UK’s largest private owners and managers of retail, industrial and office property to let, managing a portfolio of more than 19m sq ft of commercial property across the UK.

Adam has more than 12 years’ commercial property experience in the Bristol and wider South West market. At LCP he will be responsible for the asset management of its industrial and retail holdings in the Bristol and overseeing its national headlease portfolio.

Adam said: “Having worked for LCP as a consultant and seeing first-hand, the dynamic approach it takes to managing its property portfolio, the chance to join one of the UK’s largest privately owned property companies was too good to refuse and I am relishing the challenge of developing LCP’s presence in the South West.”

LCP head of asset managers Ed Mileham added: “We are experiencing strong and steady growth across our portfolios, buoyed in particular by our focused acquisitions in the retail and local convenience sector.

“We are in the position where our portfolio in the South West needs someone on the ground in the area and Adam is ideally placed to provide expert asset management.”

LCP’s retail portfolio comprises more than 6.4m sq ft and 310 sites and has a strong focus on the local and convenience shopping sector. Last month the group reported a 6% increase in underlying annual profits to £61.4m on turnover up 7% at £129.7m. The value of its portfolio increased by 4% to £1.4bn.