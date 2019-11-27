New director joins Lambert Smith Hampton’s valuation division

National commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has appointed a new director to its growing South West valuation division.

Jonathan Barnett, pictured, has joined LSH from the Bristol office of Christie + Co, the national firm of valuers, where he spent more than 15 years.

He has a particular specialist knowledge of the healthcare, retail, licensed, hospitality and leisure sectors along with significant experience across all aspects of trading business and commercial property valuations.

Most recently, he has worked within the primary and social care markets, spanning residential, nursing and specialist care, pharmacy, dental and GP surgeries, childcare and education.

His client base includes banks, intermediaries and insolvency practitioners as well as owner-occupiers, regional and corporate operators.

While based in LSH’s Bristol office, he will work with the wider South West team, driving the firm’s commercial valuations business nationally and across the region, adding to its established valuations offering, providing commercial, residential and developmental value across all sectors.

Jonathan qualified as a chartered surveyor in 2006 and is also an RICS registered valuer.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining such an established valuation team locally in Bristol and South West, and nationally around the UK.

“This is an interesting time for the UK’s economy and for many of the core and alternative markets that we operate and I am keen to be able to offer continued robust and detailed valuation advice to a number of key clients.”

LSH valuations director Ed Smith added: “Jonathan is a highly experienced and respected valuer and his appointment is an exciting one for the division.

“Our existing valuation team has had another exceptionally busy year, and Jonathan joining us will only help to grow this side of the business, particularly as we are now able to provide a full range of valuation services, to include ‘trading’ properties.

“I have no doubt that his significant experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance client service levels, develop relationships and explore new areas of opportunity.”