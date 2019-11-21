New West of England office senior partner for PwC

PwC, the global accountancy group, has appointed a new senior partner for its West region and filled the newly created role of clients and markets regional lead.

Tom Ayerst, pictured right, who heads PwC’s regional deals business, will fill the Bristol office senior partner (OSP) position left vacant in the summer when Katharine Finn moved from her dual role as regional leader for West and Wales and OSP for Bristol to become an audit partner.

Bristol-based Nick Morgan, pictured below, who has 20 years’ experience in the region, will become PwC’s first clients and markets regional lead for West and Wales and will work with the new OSPs to strengthen the firm’s presence in the region. He was most recently PwC’s tax leader in the West.

In his role as regional deals business Tom Ayerst supports a range of clients on acquisitions, disposals, fundraising and changes in ownership. He works with some of the region’s leading listed business, national private equity houses and lenders, private businesses and the public sector.

Tom said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing my own experiences to the role and using the opportunity to build deeper relationships in the region that will help to make Bristol an even better place to live and work.”

New clients and markets regional lead Nick Morgan said: “Having worked in the region for the last 19 years, this is an exciting new challenge in a dynamic market. This is a region full of opportunity and PwC is committed to continuing to grow its presence here as well as introducing new ways to support our clients.”

PwC’s Cardiff office also has a new OSP. Felicity Rees, pictured right, a partner in the firm’s financial services practice, takes over from Lynn Pamment who is retiring from the firm next month.

During her 20 years with the firm Felicity has worked with clients across investment management, banking and insurance sectors. She now specialises in pensions and leads PwC’s pensions assurance practice.

PwC West and Wales regional leader John-Paul Barker, who replaced Katharine Finn in the post in July, said: “I’m delighted at this news and pleased for Felicity, Tom and Nick who I’m sure will do superb jobs in their new roles.

“My thanks go to Katharine and Lynn for the fantastic work in the region which we are now building upon.”

PwC’s West and Wales region extends from South Wales to Cornwall with offices in Bristol and Cardiff. The firm employs around 775 people across the two offices.