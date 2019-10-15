New regional director for large corporates joins Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has appointed Carmen Peacock as director for large corporate clients in the South West and South Wales – a role that supports businesses’ growth plans, including debt origination.

Carmen, pictured, brings more than 10 years’ banking industry experience, joining from Santander’s Bristol office, where she worked with a large number of local corporates, primarily supporting private equity-backed transactions and corporate acquisition activity.

Before that she held positions at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Bristol and the Bank of England in London.

In her new role, based in Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking’s Bristol base, she will support businesses turning over of more than £100m across a range of sectors.

She will also be focused on cementing the bank’s long-standing relationships with some of the region’s most ambitious companies and providing them with tailored funding to support growth plans.

Lloyds’ head of large corporates, South West & South Wales, David Willock said: “Carmen has an impressive track record and a wealth of industry expertise and experience, which will prove an invaluable addition to our team of sector and product specialists.

“She also knows the intricacies of the regional business landscape and is well placed to continue to stand by the side of local companies.”

Carmen added: “This is an exciting time to join Lloyds Bank and lead the large corporate offering in the region, which is home to an impressive array of quality businesses. I’m really looking forward to working with our talented team to deliver the range of solutions available to help the South West and South Wales prosper.

“Lloyds Bank has a wide capability, and the goal is to ensure we are by the side of business with relevant expertise, sector insights and financial support.”