New partner brings wealth of experience to Deloitte’s private business team in South West

International accountancy group Deloitte has appointed Lizzie Hill as a partner in its South West practice to help ‘supercharge’ the growth of its family-owned and entrepreneurial business clients in the region.

Lizzie, pictured, who was previously based in its Cambridge office, now heads the Deloitte Private team in the South West.

The team, based in Deloitte’s Bristol office, specialises in tax, audit and financial advisory, and provides a wide range of services and expert advice to private companies and individuals, including family businesses, entrepreneurs and private equity-backed businesses.

She has more than 16 years’ experience supporting privately owned companies. Her passion is in working with businesses and their owners at critical points in their business life cycle, such as when they buy or sell a business, restructure for growth or during times of distress, and when planning for succession.

A tax partner and one of the firm’s tax policy specialists in transactions, Lizzie is also lead partner for Deloitte’s regional private practice across the UK and is a member of the Deloitte Private executive group in the UK.

Lizzie said: “The South West is rapidly gaining a reputation as a power base for innovation, mainly due to the opportunities being created in the region as traditional industries collaborate with creative, digital and tech sectors.

“The region also has the highest concentration of family businesses as a share of all private firms in the UK, which adds to the dynamics. These private organisations, whether start-ups, ready to scale or established companies, have big ambitions for growth on a national and global scale. That’s an exciting market to be part of and to work closely with.”

Lizzie spent seven years in Deloitte’s Cambridge office, where she led the 90-strong business tax team. She joined the firm in 2002 as a graduate in London and worked her way up, becoming a partner in 2013 – the youngest in the UK firm at that time.

South West & Wales practice senior partner Martyn Gregory said: “Lizzie’s a terrific addition to the South West business scene – her knowledge and insight into private companies and business owners is unrivalled.

“With her wealth of experience and as a member of our Deloitte Private executive group, it’s fantastic to have someone with Lizzie’s expertise, energy and credentials join us in Bristol.

“Under her leadership, we will be able to provide ever greater support to family-owned and entrepreneurial businesses across the South West.”