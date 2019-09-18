CBRE appoints new regional head of valuations

Richard Crane has joined the regional office of global real estate advisory firm CBRE as a director in its valuations team covering the South West and South Wales.

Richard, pictured, is responsible for investment valuations across all sectors of commercial property on behalf of institutional clients such as asset management investment firm Columbia Threadneedle.

The Bristol-based role includes coordinating the monthly valuation exercise of a major UK fund with more than 175 assets across the UK.

Prior to joining CBRE Richard was an associate partner in Knight Frank’s Bristol office, where he worked for nearly 14 years undertaking investment valuations.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be part of CBRE’s professional team, working for a range of high-profile clients.

“It’s fantastic to join such a dynamic, progressive office with an expanding instruction book.”

CBRE Bristol managing director Tom Morris said: “Our investment valuation team provides regular valuations of property portfolios for major institutional investors in the UK across all sectors of commercial property in the UK and mainland Europe.

“Having Richard on board is a great asset to the team and he’ll play a big role in consolidating and building on our activity in this area.”

CBRE executive director and head of regional Valuation Richard Eames added: “We continue to grow our valuation business supporting our clients across the UK. Richard’s appointment is another example of this growth and our commitment to employing the best valuation staff.”

CBRE employs more than 75,000 in around 450 offices worldwide. It offers a broad range of integrated services spanning facilities, transaction and project management to property management and sales.