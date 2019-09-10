Region’s event industry ready to MEET again next year as successful showcase prepares to return

MEET South West, the region’s only trade show dedicated to the event industry, returns next January with its organisers promising it will be even bigger and better.

The inaugural show in January this year sold out with more than 350 event professionals attending to hear expert speakers provide practical insight to support them in delivering better events.

The event, staged in Bristol’s We The Curious science centre, also hosted more than 60 firms ranging from venues to suppliers, event agencies and entertainment agencies in its exhibition.

MEET South West 2020 will showcase 80 of the region’s leading event industry businesses and feature more than 10 hours of tailored educational content to help organisers deliver more engaging events.

With event spending representing on average 25% of an organisation’s marketing budget – the largest proportion of all promotional spend – MEET South West is becoming key date in the calendar for anyone involved in the industry.

MEET South West will take place on Friday January 31 at the Mercure Bristol Grand Hotel.

MEET South West co-founder Thomas Heiser said: “Over half of our 2019 delegates control an annual event budget of more than £250,000. They’re looking for inspiration and practical advice to make their events even more engaging and increase their return on investment.

“With 100% of our 2019 delegates reporting that they would recommend MEET South West to their colleagues, this has instantly become a must-attend exhibition and conference for event managers based in the region and those looking to bring their events to the South West.”

Delegates at this year’s show ranged from dedicated corporate event managers, event agencies and marketing organisations through to PAs and EAs organising events as part of their role.

Some 59% of delegates had an annual budget in £250,000-plus, 55% organised more than 12 events a year and 46% organised events for more than 100 people.

In addition to its unrivalled networking opportunities, the expanded MEET South West conference programme for 2020 will offer more case studies and practical insights to apply straight away when back at the desk.

Initial speakers are already confirmed with announcements scheduled over the coming weeks.

MEET South West 2020 continues to be supported by partners including Destination Bristol, Visit Bath and VisitWiltshire as well as The Great West Way. Swindon Business News’ sister title Bristol Business News will continue in its role as media partner.

Destination Bristol head of tourism Kathryn Davis, pictured below speaking at last year’s event, said: “MEET South West is an ambitious event and one which we wholeheartedly support.

“The professionalism of the organising team has ensured an extensive programme and a managed exhibitor offer, making it attractive for corporates, agents and associations. We look forward to working with them again in 2020”.

With MEET South West 2020 taking place on a Friday – against the trend in the industry – it will offer an opportunity to welcome people to the region for even longer.

The Bristol Grand will be offering special rates for attendees to the show so that they can stay for the weekend, possibly bring their partners and explore Bristol and the West of England after the show.

MEET South West is produced by a trio of West of England event professionals – Franco de la Croix-Vaubois, founder of the Event Organisers Network and managing director of Frog Events, Thomas Heiser, managing director of Focal Point Event Management, and corporate events manager Paola Davis.

For further information, contact the team at hello@meetsouthwest.co.uk or call 07733 266 021