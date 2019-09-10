New senior partner to take up post at regional property group Alder King

Independent South West property consultancy Alder King, which has an office in Swindon, has elected Simon Price as its new senior partner.

He will succeed Martyn Jones, who is stepping down after more than 10 years in the role on November 1.

Simon, pictured, joined the Bristol-headquartered firm as a graduate surveyor in 1988 and was appointed partner in 1997.

He leads its agency team, specialising in office agency and commercial development.

He is widely recognised in the regional commercial property market, including for his role in delivering some of Bristol’s most significant office transactions of recent years such as the showpiece 2 and 3 Glass Wharf buildings in the city’s Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone.

Simon, who was elected unanimously by Alder King’s partners, praised Martyn for his work over the past decade.

“During his tenure he has shaped the firm into the strong business you see today, and we thank him for his contribution,” he said.

“He hands the business over in robust shape and I look forward to building on his impressive record.”

Martyn, who will continue to lead Alder King’s professional services team, added: “As a business we have always recognised the importance of planned succession and, after deciding last year that the time was right to pass on the mantle, Simon and I have worked closely together to achieve a seamless transfer of the leadership of the business.

“Simon assumes the role with the unanimous support and confidence of the partnership, and we all wish him well.”

Alder King was established in 1911 and today employs around 130 people providing multi-disciplinary advice to private and public sector clients across the country on all aspects of commercial property and land.

As well as Swindon it has offices in Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Gloucester, Swindon, Taunton and Truro.

The firm has won the Estates Gazette ‘South West Most Active Agent’ award for 18 consecutive years and is among the UK’s top 25 property consultancies.