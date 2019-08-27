Showpiece office welcomes fast-growing software developer as its latest occupier

Canadian software company Descartes Systems Group is to relocate one of its UK offices as it continues to expand.

The multinational technology company has moved its office in Chippenham from Avon Reach to nearby Bewley House to accommodate its larger team.

The firm, which specialises in logistics software and services, has expanded having recently added a number of new hires in software development, customer support and marketing.

Descartes operates from 72 offices across the globe – three of them in the UK – and employs more than 1,300 people in total.

In Bewley House, pictured, it will occupy 2,695 sq ft of office space – joining existing occupiers global technology giant Siemens and international engineering, design and consultancy company Ramboll.

Descartes head of marketing Andrew Tavener said: “Descartes is making this investment in the UK in order to continue to grow and attract the best talent in software development, support and sales and marketing.

“The new office is required to accommodate this and future growth. It will also provide us with first-class facilities for staff, meetings and training with our customers. The central location and direct transport routes to London, Bristol and Bath makes it an ideal location for our employees and for business connections.”

Bewley House, the former headquarters of North Wiltshire District Council, is owned and managed by Bath-based commercial property firm HPH.

HPH has invested heavily in the landmark office block over recent years, including fitting showers, superfast fibre, LED energy-efficient lighting, electric vehicle charging points, and intelligent lighting in stairwells. As a result, the building enjoys strong sustainable and environmental credentials.

HPH managing director Lindsay Holdoway said, “Descartes is a global leader in its sector and we look forward to welcoming them to Bewley House. HPH is delighted that another blue chip international company has decided to relocate to Bewley House.

“Our decision to undertake a significant investment in environmental technologies and facilities to promote greater health and well-being, as well as providing outstanding connectivity for the building is proving a compelling offer for modern businesses.”

Descartes’ software improves logistics and transportation firms’ operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Among its blue-chip clients are John Lewis Partnership, Maersk Group and The Coca-Cola Company.