Call goes out for Wiltshire’s fast-growing tech firms to enter prestigious awards showcase

Ambitious Wiltshire technology firms are being invited to enter a major awards scheme that recognises the UK’s fastest-growing businesses in the sector.

Entries are now open for the 22nd annual UK Technology Fast 50 Awards staged by global accountancy group Deloitte. The awards are open to firms that use a proprietary technology in their business.

The awards rank and recognise the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK based on the past four years of revenue growth.

Wiltshire has a strong track record in the awards over the past 22 years. Corsham-based Skyscape Cloud Services, now rebranded as UKCloud achieved second place nationally in 2015 with phenomenal growth of 13,391% – the highest four-year growth rate for a winner from the South West.

Other Wiltshire firms to appear in the prestigious Fast 50 over recent years include Swindon-based software firm Stilo International and Devizes-based electronics group Omitec.

Since its list was launched in 1998 some 70 firms from across the South West have appeared in it, ranging from internet specialists to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, computers to semiconductors and software to telecommunications.

Last year’s three South West businesses to feature in it achieved four year growth rates ranging from 631% to 1,915%.

Deloitte South West lead technology partner Dave Tansley, pictured, said: “The start-up scene is thriving across the South West, sparking new opportunities for entrepreneurs, employees and businesses.

“The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and give us the opportunities to celebrate the innovation and entrepreneurship that start-ups in our region are well known for.

“It’s a privilege for us to showcase the talent of the teams and the brains behind the brands with these awards. I’m looking forward to seeing entries from South West businesses and celebrating their success and the contributions they make to the local economy.”

Since 1998, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards have showcased an increasingly innovative and diverse range of UK-based technology companies and some of the most exciting high-tech companies in the country.

Last year Deloitte’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies generated cumulative revenues of £1.2bn in 2017/18, an impressive average growth rate of 2,176% and employed more than 9,000 people in the UK.

Food courier service Deliveroo last year became the first company in the history of the Fast 50 to top the list twice.

The awards are also supported by sponsors DLA Piper, Oracle NetSuite and SVB.