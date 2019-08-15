Boost for SCISYS as broadcaster tunes in to its newsroom software

Specialist IT group SCISYS has added to the success of its newsroom software, services and training business by winning another major contract from a major European broadcaster.

The contract, secured by the Chippenham-headquartered group’s Germany-based Media Solutions division, is with an unnamed broadcaster, for which it will provide an integrated newsroom package for planning and rundown management using its market-leading OpenMedia INFINITY and NEWSBOARD software.

Developed by SCISYS, the software is used by 75,000 journalists worldwide for clients such as the BBC and the ARD Group.

SCISYS, which is being acquired by Canadian tech giant CGI in an approved offer that values it at nearly £79m, said the latest contract win further strengthens the position of its Media Solutions division as the leading supplier of newsroom solutions in Europe.

SCISYS Media Solutions director Michael Schuller said: “This is an important win for SCISYS Media Solutions and we warmly welcome this latest major European customer to the OpenMedia roster. We look forward to working closely with them on this exciting project.”

SCISYS CEO Klaus Heidrich added: “We are delighted with this contract win, which demonstrates that we are leaders in the European market with our premium OpenMedia and NEWSBOARD products for newsrooms and broadcasters.”

SCISYS was launched in 1980 as Science Systems, working primarily in the space sector with clients such as the European Space Agency.

It has since grown organically and through a string of strategic acquisitions and now supplies bespoke software systems and support services to blue-chip clients in the media & broadcast, government, defence and commerce sectors.

The group, which also has a base in Bristol, employs around 650 staff across its four UK and four German offices. Its blue-chip customers also include the Environment Agency, the Ministry of Defence, Airbus Defence & Space, the BBC and the National Trust.

In March it reported annual pre-tax profits of just under £2m on revenues of £54.4m and a record order book of £98.6m against £88.2m in 2017.

Last year it moved its parent company from the UK to Ireland to protect its EU-funded work.