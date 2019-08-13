Exporters to EU told to get ‘third country’ registration to avoid potential no-deal Brexit problems

Bath companies that export to Europe are being urged to register for non-EU trade ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit or face potential problems once the UK has left the European Union.

The warning has come from Business West, the South West’s largest business organisation, which points out that if the UK quits the EU without an agreement, firms doing business in any of the 27 member states will do so on the same terms as those exporting to non-EU countries.

As a result, they will need an EORI (Economic Operator Registration and Identification) number. EORI numbers, which are issued free by the British government, allow companies to import and export goods when trading with third countries.

Business West international trade services director James Monk, pictured, said if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on October 31 – the deadline set for departure – it will effectively become a third country and an EORI will be required for any shipment to and from EU member countries.

“While we recognise there is lots of uncertainty about Brexit, one of the proactive things companies can do is to get an EORI number and get it now,” he said.

“If we leave without a deal and a company is exporting to Europe, they will have real problems if they haven’t got an EORI number.”

Business West, which runs Bath Chamber of Commerce and the Bath & North East Somerset Initiative, estimates around 24,000 companies in the South West export to Europe.

James Monk said companies trading outside the EU, such as to the US, would already have an EORI number and do not need to apply for another one.

“Lots of companies are probably burying their heads in the sand. They don’t know whether we are leaving or not leaving,” he added.

“We totally understand that but one of the things they can do to safeguard their company in the future is to get this EORI number.

“Business West is simply trying to protect the businesses in this region whether they are our members or not.”

Business West has produced a simple video on how to get an EORI number, which is on its Trading Through Brexit website at: https://www.businesswest.co.uk/campaigns/trading-through-brexit/trading-through-brexit-resources/apply-eori-number

