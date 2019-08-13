Building consultancy expert joins CBRE’s South West regional office

Global real estate advisory firm CBRE has appointed Nathaniel Heavens as senior director of its building consultancy team covering the South West and South Wales.

Nathaniel, pictured, will help drive business development and grow the team, which provides commercial property consultancy services such as mechanical and electrical engineering and environmental consultancy, building surveying and project management.

Nathaniel joins CBRE from national property consultancy Watts, where he was a director in its Bristol office leading the building surveying and project management teams.

His previous jobs have included head of property at Avon Fire & Rescue and 14 years with BNP Paribas Real Estate, where he was an associate director of building consultancy.

Nathaniel, who is based at CBRE’s Bristol office, said: “I am incredibly excited to be joining CBRE Bristol and relish the opportunity to work alongside a well-established and high-performing team as well as helping to grow the team and develop new business opportunities in the future.”

CBRE Bristol managing director Tom Morris added: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Nathan to the team and are confident that his skills and experience will be a great asset as we continue to grow our building consultancy activity in the region.”

CBRE employs more than 75,000 in around 450 offices worldwide. It offers a broad range of integrated services spanning facilities, transaction and project management to property management and sales.