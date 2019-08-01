Pitch programme to prepare ambitious firms for Dragons’ Den-style investor showcase

Innovative companies from Swindon and Wiltshire are being invited to pitch to investors for financial support from £100,000 up to £2m.

PitchFest South West provides ambitious businesses with an intensive expert training and investment programme designed to help them become both pitch and investment ready.

They then get to pitch to a group of investors in the style of Dragons’ Den in a bid to secure growth finance.

PitchFest South West is staged by Enterprise Europe Network in partnership with Innovate UK, the government-supported innovation agency, and supported by specialist training group Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN).

The programme is designed for companies with innovative products and services that have the potential to scale and are looking to raise investment.

It includes intensive expert investment and pitch training delivered by experts and will culminate in an investor showcase where companies have the opportunity to pitch live to an audience of real investors.

Reasons to take part include:

Intensive investment and pitch training

Creation of a powerful elevator and investor pitch

Development of an engaging slide deck

Meet potential investors

Receive expert feedback from a panel of specialists

Receive one-to-one support from an Enterprise Europe Network adviser to support your scaling ambitions

Who is it aimed at?

UK registered small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Innovative companies looking to scale-up

Businesses suitable for angel/VC finance and EIS/SEIS registered

The programme is delivered over four days and companies selected to take part are expected to attend all elements of the programme.

From the applicants, 20 businesses will be selected for the training programme and from those up to 10 businesses will be offered the opportunity to pitch at the investor showcase.

To qualify for the showcase, companies will need to successfully pitch to a panel during a private session on selection day.

The deadline for applications is August 9. Applications will be reviewed and all applicants will be notified of the outcome by Thursday 22nd August 2019.

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pitchfest-south-west-2019-tickets-61160302110