Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday July 29
Interims: GlobalData, Hammerson, Hiscox, Keller
Trading announcements: Cranswick, Gama Aviation
Tuesday July 30
Finals: Games Workshop, NWF
Interims: Aggreko, Centrica, Elementis, Greggs, Hutchison China, Jupiter Fund Management, Low & Bonar, Lsl Prop, Provident Financial, Seplat Petrol, Spectris
Trading announcement: Reckitt Benckiser
Economic announcement: Import Price Index
Wednesday July 31
Finals: ANGLE, DWF Group, Hargreaves Serv
Interims: 4Imprint, BAE Systems, Countrywide, Dignity, Direct Line, Ibstock, Indivior, Inter Pers, Into Properties, Just Eat, Lloyds, Man, Rentokil Initial, Restore, Serco, Smith & Nephew, Smurfit Kappa, St James Place, StatPro, Taylor Wimpey
Trading announcements: 3i Group, Mitchells & Butler, Next
Economic announcements: GFK Consumer Confidence
Thursday August 1
Final: Renishaw
Interims: BARC, British American Tobacco, Coats, ConvatTec, Dairy Farm Intl, Eurocell, Fbd Holdings, Hong Kong Land Holdings, Intertek Group, London Stock Exchange, Mandarin, Merlin Entertainments, Mondi, Rio Tinto, Royal Dutch Shell, RPS Group, RSA Insurance, Schroders, Spirent, Standard Chartered, UK Commercial Property Trust, Vivo Energy
Economic announcements: PMI manufacturing, Bank of England interest rate decision
Friday August 2
Interims: AIREA, BT, Essentra, International Airlines, Jardine Math, Jardine, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, Royal Bank of Scotland
Trading announcements: Pets at Home, Royal Bank of Scotland
Economic announcement: PMI construction