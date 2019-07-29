Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

July 29, 2019
Monday July 29

Interims: GlobalData, Hammerson, Hiscox, Keller

Trading announcements: Cranswick, Gama Aviation

Tuesday July 30

Finals: Games Workshop, NWF

Interims: Aggreko, Centrica, Elementis, Greggs, Hutchison China, Jupiter Fund Management, Low & Bonar, Lsl Prop, Provident Financial, Seplat Petrol, Spectris

Trading announcement: Reckitt Benckiser

Economic announcement: Import Price Index

Wednesday July 31

Finals: ANGLE, DWF Group, Hargreaves Serv

Interims: 4Imprint, BAE Systems, Countrywide, Dignity, Direct Line, Ibstock, Indivior, Inter Pers, Into Properties, Just Eat, Lloyds, Man, Rentokil Initial, Restore, Serco, Smith & Nephew, Smurfit Kappa, St James Place, StatPro, Taylor Wimpey

Trading announcements: 3i Group, Mitchells & Butler, Next

Economic announcements: GFK Consumer Confidence

Thursday August 1

Final: Renishaw

Interims: BARC, British American Tobacco, Coats, ConvatTec, Dairy Farm Intl, Eurocell, Fbd Holdings, Hong Kong Land Holdings, Intertek Group, London Stock Exchange, Mandarin, Merlin Entertainments, Mondi, Rio Tinto, Royal Dutch Shell, RPS Group, RSA Insurance, Schroders, Spirent, Standard Chartered, UK Commercial Property Trust, Vivo Energy

Economic announcements: PMI manufacturing, Bank of England interest rate decision

Friday August 2

Interims: AIREA, BT, Essentra, International Airlines, Jardine Math, Jardine, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, Royal Bank of Scotland

Trading announcements: Pets at Home, Royal Bank of Scotland

Economic announcement: PMI construction

 

