RTS Group’s expansion drive continues with opening of new office

Automotive learning and development company RTS Group is marking its 30 years in business by opening a new office to accommodate its expansion in the grounds of its headquarters.

The purpose-built, barn-style office – called The Stone House – is on the same site as its headquarters in Notton, near Chippenham, and is now home to its expanding creative digital team and a new ‘green screen’ studio.

The consultancy and training firm has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 1989 and today works with blue-chip clients primarily in the automotive sector, including manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Mazda, across Europe, the Middle East, China and South Africa.

Starting out with just four staff, RTS now has more than 65 employees, along with around 60 associates, who deliver learning face to face, online and, increasingly, via smartphone apps which has led to the growth of a creative digital team.

Chief executive Mark Smith said: “Thirty years in business demonstrates our depth of experience, while the expansion into our new office shows our confidence in our future growth.”

Operation director Jess Starley added: “The whole team are delighted to have room to expand with the opening of The Stone House and it gives us the additional meeting room space including a new ‘green screen’ studio for our ever-increasing volume of digital work.”

RTS Group works with the frontline retail staff of many world-leading automotive brands, providing product knowledge, sales and service skills and personal and business development programmes.

This includes management, sales and customer service staff at dealerships across the UK and increasingly around the world. It has a specialist events team to deliver product launches for clients, along with a sister company – FIMTRAC – which provides finance and insurance sales training to customer facing staff.

Pictured, RTS Group’s directors ouside the new office. From left: Malcolm Miller, Mark Smith, Jess Starley, Alison Noble, Kat Searle and John Brannigan