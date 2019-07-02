Recognition for Business West’s India market expert in prestigious Top 100 table

Ameeta Virk, regional business support group Business West’s India market specialist, has been named as one of the 100 most influential people in UK-India relations.

Ameeta’s inclusion in the table – compiled by India Inc, the publisher of India Global Business fortnightly magazine – recognises her work helping South West companies grow their export sales in India and leading overseas trade visits to the country as well as facilitating visits by high-ranking Indian officials and business leaders to the West of England.

Originally from California, Ameeta, pictured, has had a varied career in retail, education and healthcare Europe, Asia and the US.

On moving to the UK, she co-founded an e-commerce company focusing on luxury children’s wear and selling into multiple markets before joining Business West in 2014.

The list of 100 Most Influential People UK-India relations was launched last week at a special reception hosted by Lord Gadhia at the Houses of Parliament.

It marked the culmination of India Inc’s UK-India week, a four-day series of events designed to celebrate the two countries’ shared economic and cultural ties.

Other individuals to make the top 100 this year include business and political leaders such as Permanent Secretary for the Department for International Trade (DIT) Antonia Romeo and Emma Walmsley, CEO of pharmaceutical giant GSK (formerly GlaxoSmithKline).

Business West managing director Phil Smith said: “UK exports to India increased at the fastest rate among the country’s top trading partners outside the EU in 2018, with a 19.3% hike in goods and services trade.

“Ameeta has spearheaded export growth in this region by advising local businesses on market entry and expansion.

“More broadly, she has played an instrumental role in deepening ties between the South West region and India in the political sphere. This work is not only vital to fostering international dialogue, but also to securing inward investment and building on DIT’s Export Strategy in this key overseas market for South West businesses.”

Ameeta added: “I’m hugely excited to be part of this list. India is a country very close to my heart.

“It’s a beautifully complicated place to do business and being able to work in the field of UK-India trade and introduce British businesses to the opportunities in India is truly rewarding. There is much to be done though and we’ve only touched the surface so I’m looking forward to what lies ahead.”

Now in its third year, this year the UK-India top 100 list became the first all-female table, serving to celebrate the immense contribution of women from all walks of life who are building a bright future relationship between the two nations.