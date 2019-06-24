Eight senior promotions boost Deloitte’s South West practice

Accountancy giant Deloitte has promoted eight senior staff across its South West practice, with two becoming partners and six appointed as directors.

The new partners are Tess Williams and James Hunter, pictured below, while the six new directors are from three business areas and include Joanne Hale, Dan Pople, Tom Smith (all tax); James Brittain, Justin Siglow (both consulting) and Matt Roe (financial advisory).

Tess Williams leads the global employer services (GES) practice across Deloitte’s Bristol and Cardiff offices – a team of more than 40 specialists who advise organisations in their capacity as employers from a reward and mobility perspective.

She also provides local support to Stitch Communications, the Bristol-based employee communications agency bought by Deloitte earlier this month.

Jess joined Deloitte in 2002 from Arthur Andersen, having started her career in tax consulting with an apprenticeship after A-levels.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been promoted to partner and to have been a part of the GES success story in our region to date. The practice looks very different today than it did only a few years ago and we continue to draw more specialists into the local team.

“Our GES practice is a great success and it’s fantastic to see our clients and their workforce benefit not only from our regional expertise but also an expanding range of services. I’m very excited about the years ahead and seeing the practice go from strength to strength.”

James Hunter joins the leadership of the South West audit and assurance practice, splitting his time between the Bristol and Reading offices. He leads the 50-strong Bristol team that focuses on UK and internationally listed businesses.

He said: “Over the last few years I’ve been involved in a programme to extend the breadth and depth of knowledge and skills within the South West team that specialises in serving listed companies both in audit and assurance.

Pictured, four of the six new directors. From left: Tom Smith, Dan Pople, Justin Siglow and Matt Roe

“I’m extremely proud that we’ve successfully heightened the capability of an already remarkable team to carry out the most complex audits for UK listed and internationally listed businesses, alongside a growing assurance practice.

“As a partner, I’m looking forward to continuing to grow the audit practice and working with my fellow partners to extend our assurance capability in the South West over the next couple of years.”

James has extensive experience of serving listed clients in the defence, aerospace, technology and industrial sectors and has spent periods of his career working in the Middle East and the US. He joined Deloitte in 2004 after graduating from the University of Bristol.

Deloitte South West and Wales practice senior partner Martyn Gregory said: “I’m delighted to welcome Tess and James to the partner group and the six directors to the leadership team. These promotions are all well-deserved and represent the exceptional contribution they have all made to our clients, our people and our business.

“Our senior team continues to grow, and these promotions highlight the investment we make in our people as well as our services and our commitment to serve our clients in the best and most valuable ways possible.”