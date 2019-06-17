Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

June 17, 2019
Monday June 17

Nothing listed

Tuesday June 18

Finals: Ashtead Group, NextEnergy Solar Fund, TechFinancials, Telecom Plus

Interims: Safestore Holdings, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Wednesday June 19

Finals: Severfield, ULS Technology

Interim: Standard Life Private Equity Trust

Economic announcements: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, Retail Price Index

Thursday June 20

Final: Best of the Best

Interim: CareTech Holdings

Economic announcements: Retail Sales, Bank of England interest rate decisions

Friday June 21

Economic announcements: Public Sector Borrowing Requirement, CBI Industrial Trends Surveys

 

