Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday June 17
Nothing listed
Tuesday June 18
Finals: Ashtead Group, NextEnergy Solar Fund, TechFinancials, Telecom Plus
Interims: Safestore Holdings, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
Wednesday June 19
Finals: Severfield, ULS Technology
Interim: Standard Life Private Equity Trust
Economic announcements: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, Retail Price Index
Thursday June 20
Final: Best of the Best
Interim: CareTech Holdings
Economic announcements: Retail Sales, Bank of England interest rate decisions
Friday June 21
Economic announcements: Public Sector Borrowing Requirement, CBI Industrial Trends Surveys