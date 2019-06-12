Royds Withy King boosts private wealth division with marketing & business development appointment

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has recruited Stephanie Rees as marketing & business development executive to strengthen its private wealth offering.

Stephanie, pictured, has joined from the world’s leading auction house Christie’s, where she was global marketing manager and led on a number of high-value international luxury campaigns.

In her new role at Bath-headquartered Royds Withy King Stephanie will help to develop the firm’s offering, including its unique ‘online vault’ and legacy management tool Life Safe, which allows clients to store their legal and personal documents in one place, saving them time and providing a place that their loved ones can access in the event of any issues.

Royds Withy King private wealth division has been recognised as one of the UK’s top tier firms by leading industry publication eprivateclient and has also been shortlisted in three categories at the Brand Management and Reputation Awards being staged in London next Wednesday by Citywealth, the magazine for private wealth management professionals.

Royds Withy King marketing and BD director Kevin Peake said: “I am delighted to have recruited Stephanie from Christie’s. Her experience in global markets and ultra-high net worth clients will be invaluable in growing our proposition.

“Our unique Life Safe legacy offer has a section for art, so I am sure Stephanie will help us highlight that to new clients.”