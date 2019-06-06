Associate director joins LSH’s expanding South West industrial agency team

National property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has appointed a new associate director to its South West industrial agency team as part of its expanding national offer.

Byron Hammond, pictured, joins the Bristol-based team with more than nine years’ experience in providing disposal and acquisitions services to a broad range of industrial occupiers and property owners.

In his new role he will support the industrial agency team’s further growth across the South West, servicing existing clients while also developing new business opportunities in the wider region, alongside LSH’s offices in Exeter, Cardiff and Swansea.

Prior to arriving at LSH, Byron spent two years as a senior surveyor in GVA/Avison Young’s Bristol-based industrial and distribution team, where he was involved with some of the largest projects in the South West.

Before that he worked at Devon and Cornwall commercial property firm Stratton Creber Commercial for seven years, where he advised a range of corporate, public sector and private clients in both the office and industrial sectors, including Aviva, Threadneedle, Co-operative Estates, Plymouth City Council, Burrington Estates and London & Cambridge.

Byron, who has an Msc in Real Estate from the University of Reading, said: “I am extremely excited to join LSH, which is highly reputed for both its regional focus and excellent local knowledge, combined with its national presence as one of the UK’s most established property consultancies.”

Head of LSH’s Bristol office, director Peter Musgrove, said: “Byron is an experienced industrial agent who understands both the region and the complexities of the industrial and logistics market and he enhances our team’s credentials enormously.

“I have no doubt that his experience will be invaluable as we continue to enhance client service levels, develop relationships and explore new areas of commercial opportunity.”