Raft of promotions at Royds Withy King as annual turnover continues to grow

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has announced 20 promotions, including five new partners, along with further annual growth.

Turnover at the Bath-headquartered firm, which also has offices in London and Oxford, rose by 6% to just over £38m which it said had been achieved despite increased uncertainty around Brexit and continuing competitive pressures.

Managing partner Graham Street said: “These promotions are testament to the hard work and commitment we are seeing in all practice areas. We are fortunate to have such a strong pipeline of talent within our business which we will continue to invest in and develop.

“We are pleased to have achieved healthy growth despite increased uncertainty around Brexit and continuing competitive pressures. Notwithstanding these challenges, we are confident that we are well placed to continue to grow and deliver added value to private individuals and businesses.”

The firm, which recently won the MPF Best Managed Firm Award 2019, said the diversity of the newly promoted partners represented the breadth and depth of services it offers.

The newly promoted partners are Katherine Lauder and Maria Meek – who are based in Bath – and three from its London office – Zainab Dakhil, Ben Lees and Milan Kapadia.

Katherine Lauder, who is described by the Legal 500 directory as ‘exceptional’, is an experienced family solicitor who specialises in cases involving children and domestic abuse. She is a member of the Law Society Children Panel and a Resolution accredited specialist.

Maria Meek, a chartered accountant, specialises in Court of Protection work and regularly acts as deputy for clients with severe brain injuries and in high-value complex cases managing their financial settlements and awards.

Zainab Dakhil is head of the firm’s residential property team in the capital, while Ben Lees works in medical negligence and Milan Kapadia is a commercial litigator who acts for insolvency practitioners, banks and businesses.

Five associates are promoted to senior associate – Ali Cloak and Katie Parr (both clinical negligence), Sarah Goodridge (real estate), Nicola Radcliffe (dispute resolution) and Sarah Taylor (property disputes).

Three Bath-based lawyers have become associates – Rebecca Allinson (residential property), Sophie Angwin-Thornes (clinical negligence) and Emma Young (family).

Pictured, from top: New partners Milan Kapadia, Katherine Lauder, Ben Lees, Maria Meek and Zainab Dakhil