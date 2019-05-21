Bouygues UK appoints former Midas boss as its new operations director in the South West

Dave Rowe, former divisional director of South West construction firm Midas Group, has joined Bouygues UK, one of the country’s largest building companies, to lead and develop its projects in the South West.

Dave, pictured, held a series of senior positions in both Midas and also ISG for nearly 20 years before joining Bouygues UK as operations director, working out of its Bristol office in Bradley Stoke.

He will pioneer Bouygues UK’s projects and identify and nurture opportunities and a pipeline of quality opportunities and work, as well as supporting the team in the South West to deliver projects and develop individually.

Among Bouygues UK’s South West projects is Castle Park View, a landmark 180,000 sq ft, 26-storey residential tower on the site of Bristol’s former city centre ambulance station, and the £18bn Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in Somerset.

Dave said: “Bouygues UK’s reputation is second to none in the industry and it is leading the way in innovation and creativity in construction. As well as that, it is working on some of the most exciting developments that the region has seen in many years, such as Castle Park View, which will be the tallest building in Bristol when completed, as well as its work on, which is a project which speaks for itself!

“I am really looking forward to working with the team at Bouygues UK and build on the great success they have already achieved to further develop its reputation and work in the region.”

Bouygues UK regional director Gareth Williams said Dave had a strong customer-focussed approach. “Dave’s wealth of experience and his hands-on, customer-centric way of working really suits us at Bouygues UK,” he said.

“He has great experience of working in the south west and being a Cheddar resident, he knows the region inside and out.

He is going to be a great asset to the business, and we are very happy to welcome him to team.”

Bouygues UK, part of the global Bouygues Group, specialises in residential, including social housing, the private rented sector, private for sale homes, mixed-use, care homes and student accommodation, and education schemes, ranging from nursery schools through to higher education, as well as technically complex projects.

