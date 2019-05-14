New chair appointed to The Prince’s Trust regional development committee

The Prince’s Trust has appointed Andrew Billingham as chair of its South West Development Committee (SWDC).

Andrew, who is managing director of YTL Arena Bristol, has been SWDC vice-chair for four years. He will take over from Mike Beesley, the CEO of Bristol-based recruitment group RSG who set up the SWDC in 2015.

The committee is made up of business leaders from across the region and has been the driving force behind significant fundraising to support The Trust’s work across the South West supporting young people into education, training or employment.

Will Robertson, a partner in international law firm Osborne Clarke’s Bristol office, is to take up the position of vice-chair. Both roles have a four-year tenure.

Andrew said: “It is a great privilege to step into this position as the SWDC is a forward-thinking committee dedicated to getting things done. Its success is a great testament to Mike, who has worked incredibly hard to create something special.

“In today’s socially connected world it’s becoming harder to stand out in the real world and The Prince’s Trust is one of the few charities that help young people at all levels discover their path towards success.

“It’s humbling and extremely exciting that I can further support our group of volunteers in helping The Trust achieve great things over the coming years.”

SWDC is one of eight regional committees across the UK. Members meet around six times a year to help shape and deliver various fundraising initiatives.

The Trust’s most high-profile event in the South West is the annual Red Dinner, which has raised nearly £1m for young people over the past eight years.

Mike Beesley was awarded the Lord Mayor of Bristol’s Medal last year for his work with The Trust. He will continue as a SWDC member.

The Prince’s Trust South director Rozzy Amos said: “Mike has done an incredible job in creating and shaping the committee into the force it is today and the members are incredibly hands-on with the work we do.

“We wholeheartedly welcome Andrew into the chair to continue his already significant input in engaging with our local business community and providing opportunities and inspiration for young people who are struggling.”

Since The Prince’s Trust was founded by HRH The Prince of Wales in 1976 it has helped more than 450,000 young people. Today it is the UK’s leading charity for young people, helping them develop confidence and skills, get into work and start businesses. it

Pictured: New chair of The Prince’s Trust South West Development Committee Andrew Billingham with its South director Rozzy Amos. Photo by Barbara Evripidou