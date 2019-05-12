Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday May 13
Finals: Angling Direct, Clearstar Inc., Centralnic Group
Interims: Diploma, Wey Education, TBC Bank, Bank of Cyprus Holdings
Trading statements: Centrica, Dignity
Economic announcement: Halifax House Price Index
Tuesday May 14
Finals: Braemar Shipping Services, Concepta, Great Eastern Energy Corp, Land Securities, Premier Foods
Interims: EI Group, ITE Group, On The Beach Group, Stock Spirits Group, Zytronic, Bank of Georgia Group
Economic announcement: Claimant court
Wednesday May 15
Finals: British Land Company, Experian, Speedy Hire, Stobart Group
Interims: Brewin Dolphin Holdings, Compass Group, CYBG, Marston’s, Sanderson Group, Ten Lifestyle Group, Tharisa, TUI, JPJ Group, Kingfisher
Trading statements: Galliford Try, Hargreaves Lansdown, Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Thursday May 16
Finals: Burberry Group, 3i Group, Investec, National Grid, Wincanton
Interims: Countryside Properties, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Grainger, Thomas Cook Group
Trading statements: Balfour Beatty, Just Group, Keller Group
Friday May 17
Final: Royal Mail
Interims: easyJet, Future, Sage Group, Ossiam Lux, Afarak Group