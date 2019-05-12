Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

May 12, 2019
Monday May 13

Finals: Angling Direct, Clearstar Inc., Centralnic Group

Interims: Diploma, Wey Education, TBC Bank, Bank of Cyprus Holdings

Trading statements: Centrica, Dignity

Economic announcement: Halifax House Price Index

Tuesday May 14

Finals: Braemar Shipping Services, Concepta, Great Eastern Energy Corp, Land Securities, Premier Foods

Interims: EI Group, ITE Group, On The Beach Group, Stock Spirits Group, Zytronic, Bank of Georgia Group

Economic announcement: Claimant court

Wednesday May 15

Finals: British Land Company, Experian, Speedy Hire, Stobart Group

Interims: Brewin Dolphin Holdings, Compass Group, CYBG, Marston’s, Sanderson Group, Ten Lifestyle Group, Tharisa, TUI, JPJ Group, Kingfisher

Trading statements: Galliford Try, Hargreaves Lansdown, Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Thursday May 16

Finals: Burberry Group, 3i Group, Investec, National Grid, Wincanton

Interims: Countryside Properties, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Grainger, Thomas Cook Group

Trading statements: Balfour Beatty, Just Group, Keller Group

Friday May 17

Final: Royal Mail

Interims: easyJet, Future, Sage Group, Ossiam Lux, Afarak Group

 

 

 

 

