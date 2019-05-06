Happy business flyers help Bristol Airport’s satisfaction ratings soar to record high

Business passengers using Bristol Airport have helped it achieve its best-ever scores for customer satisfaction in a major national survey.

The airport gained its highest results in three areas in the prestigious ACI UK Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey – overall satisfaction, business passenger satisfaction and the arrivals passport process.

Bristol also ranked highly for its business and executive lounges, pictured, and the cleanliness of the terminal as well as for ambience.

The latest results are for the period January to March this year. The survey forms part of an international programme that benchmarks the experiences of airport passenger. It is unique in measuring passengers’ satisfaction while they are at the airport. As well as leading UK airports it also scores airports in over 80 countries.

As well as measuring overall customer satisfaction, ASQ also rates airports against 34 indicators, covering all parts of the passenger process, from check-in, food and drink and retail on departure to baggage reclaim when returning home. Overall satisfaction is also split by journey purpose, enabling airports to assess how well they meet the needs of business and leisure passengers.

Bristol Airport customer service delivery manager Tom McEwen said: “We are delighted with this strong and positive feedback from our passengers and is recognition of the continuing hard work by the teams in gaining this result. We are not complacent and continue to invest in the passenger experience and develop world leading facilities.”

The airport is this year committed to invest more than £60m in improving passenger facilities, including a new car rental facility, airline building and refurbishment of its special assistance area.

Airport owner Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has spent more than £225m on new infrastructure and facilities since 2010.

Last year it handled more than 8.6m passengers and is on target for 9m-plus this year.

ASQ is the industry standard for airports across the world for monitoring airport customer experience. Airports taking part in the ASQ survey handle a total of 7.7bn passengers between them – more than half of all annual air journeys.