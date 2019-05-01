Six appeal of 24-7 Staffing’s agency drivers help it achieve annual certification again

The high quality of agency drivers supplied by independent recruitment firm 24-7 Staffing has been recognised for the sixth consecutive year in a national industry scheme.

The Freight Transport Association’s coveted Driver Agency Excellence (DAE) certification is a voluntary initiative which has been developed alongside operators and driver agencies aimed at recognising, encouraging and promoting best practice within the sector.

It is awarded to those achieving the highest levels of quality and compliance in the agency driver field.

Julian Thompson, managing director of Chippenham-based 24-7 Staffing, pictured, said: “We are immensely proud to have once again achieved Driver Agency Excellence following successful completion of a thorough audit of our core business, driver recruitment and driver management standards.

“This recognises our high standards of compliance and provides reassurance to our employees and clients that we are promoting good practice.”

The scheme is managed by FTA and steered by a governance group made up of specialist driver agencies. Julian was among those instrumental in helping the FTA set up the scheme and, since 2015, has chaired the governance group.

DAE is referenced within the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency’s Earned Recognition scheme as a means of attaining best practice in the management of agency drivers.

FTA general manager – training, audits and standards – Keith Gray said the scheme had been created for, and could provide benefits to, operators and driver agencies alike.

“For operators, it can help to identify driver agencies who understand the logistics industry and the importance of an Operator Licence and those that are prepared to go that extra mile to demonstrate this,” he said.

“For driver agencies, it demonstrates to employees and customers that they are an exemplar agency with regular auditing providing a continual review and improvement of their systems and staff development.”

24-7 Staffing, which this year celebrates 15 years in business, is an independently owned and managed recruitment business specialising in the driving, industrial, commercial and healthcare sectors.