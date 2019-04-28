New area director for Towergate as it looks for further growth across the South West

Towergate Insurance Brokers has appointed an experienced director to drive growth across its West Country and Channel Islands region.

Julian Hilton, pictured, joins the firm – one of the UK’s leading insurance brokers – with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry.

He previously spent more than 11 years with Yate-based insurance group Jelf, most recently as regional development director for the Midlands and South Wales.

Based in the company’s Taunton office, Julian will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the Bristol, Bideford and Jersey branches, where he will oversee 75 staff and 6,500 clients.

The region, with revenues of £8m, is important for Towergate and Julian is determined to work with his team to increase the company’s presence, client base and revenues.

He said: “Towergate is a business with ambitious growth plans throughout the UK and within the South West region we aim to develop both our staff and client base. Despite operating on a national level, we set a lot of store by our regional presence and it is our goal to offer the benefits of a national broker with the strength of local relationships.

“Towergate is a business that has been transformed in recent years and thanks to a number of key acquisitions in 2018, the business holds a strong market position. I look forward to being a big part of its bright future.”

Towergate South region managing director Nick Hatch said Julian was very well known and respected by the firm’s insurer partners with a reputation of integrity and professionalism across the industry generally.

“I am sure he will make a positive impact on our clients and staff across the West Country and Channel Islands area,” he said.

As well as looking after clients across many sectors and industries, Towergate also provides insurance cover for individuals and families.