‘Best private client firm’ accolade for Royds Withy King

Regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has an office in Swindon, has been named among the UK’s best for advising private clients.

The Bath-headquartered firm is among an elite group selected by leading industry publication eprivateclient.

The online publication, which provides legal news, analysis and trends, surveys more than 140 private client law firms across the UK on an annual basis to champion the top private client law firms.

Firms are judged not on their size alone but on reputation in the private wealth sector, quality of service, how it has fared in the past 12 months, merger and acquisition activity, how they are viewed by other bodies and publications and the extent of their UK offering.

Royds Withy King head of private client James McNeile, pictured, said the firm was thrilled to be recognised in the list.

“We pride ourselves on our intent to build a business which is centred on our clients and people, underpinned by a strong commitment to community engagement and social responsibility,” he said.

“This latest accolade is a further endorsement of the high standards and hard work we’re committed to delivering for our clients and local communities.’

The list will be celebrated with a champagne reception in London on Monday.

Royds Withy King has two iffices in Bath and bases in Swindon, Marlborough, London and Oxford.

The firm employs around 520 people providing a comprehensive range of legal services spanning commercial, private client, personal injury and clinical negligence practice areas.