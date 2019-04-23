Redrow appoints new regional managing director to lead its South West developments

Tim Stone has become national housebuilder Redrow Homes’ new regional managing director, a role in which he will oversee projects across the South West and South Wales.

Tim, pictured, joined the firm four years ago as regional director of its South Wales division, based in Cardiff, before being promoted to managing director in 2017.

He will now work with the senior management teams across the South West and South Wales to direct their operations and drive the company’s strategic plans to ensure a good ongoing supply of new developments.

Tim said: “I’m really pleased to be taking on this new wider role, leading Redrow teams across three important areas.

“I’ll work closely with the teams in these offices to support the company’s future success, securing land in high quality locations and working with the planning authorities and local communities to create beautiful developments that benefit everyone,” he said.

Tim has 15 years’ experience in the housebuilding sector, having worked his way up through several management and finance roles at different national firms including Barratt David Wilson Homes and Taylor Wimpey across Oxfordshire, the South West and Wales before joining Redrow.

During this time, he says he gained experience across different local markets and believes that the main challenges are very similar.

“There are some regional variations in terms of land supply and in Wales there are some different planning laws but the key challenges which are securing land, getting it through the planning system quickly and sourcing talented trades and people remain the same wherever you are,” he said.

Redrow completed more than 6,000 homes across England last year. It has seven developments across the South West at various stages of completion including at Winscombe, near Weston-super-Mare – which is about to start – and at Calne, Wiltshire – which is close to being finished, along with the Frenchay Gardens scheme in North Bristol and Badbury Park and Abbey Farm in Swindon.